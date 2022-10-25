How far? 1.8km

How long will it take? 30 minutes

Why go? It’s a quick stroll, but this walk was made for lengthy pit stops – picnics, photo ops and swims – at scenic beaches overlooking the harbour. Park the car at Bayview Hill Road or Nielsen Park and do a return trip to make the most of it. The route is either paved or timber boardwalk, and it’s relatively easy going (though there are steps along the way).

What’s to see? Besides the million-dollar mansions, you’ll be greeted with panoramic views, including the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and Shark Island. There are benches and rock faces, where walkers stop for that perfect Instagram shot. You’ll walk by the picturesque Milk Beach, past the heritage-listed Strickland House and to the turquoise waters of Shark Beach.

Should you pack snacks? Yes, it’s picnic heaven. However, the kiosk at Nielsen Park is open daily and you’ll be pleased to find a freezer full of icy poles to help you cool off.