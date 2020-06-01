A new baby giraffe has arrived at Taronga Zoo

In adorable news, Taronga Zoo is marking the re-opening of its doors with the arrival of two exciting additions to the zoo's giraffe herd – giraffe mother Kito and her six-month-old calf, Ebo.

The arrival of two new family members will mark the first time in twenty years that visitors will be able to spot a giraffe calf under the iconic Harbour Bridge setting. Kito and Ebo have come from Taronga Western Plains Zoo to join the existing long-necked inhabitants of Taronga's herd, Jimiyu and Zarafa. Their exhibit has been newly renovated, and is three times longer than the original space, allowing these lanky residents to gallop from one end of the exhibit to the other, should the mood strike them.

Taronga Zoo will be open from today, Monday June 1, so you can head over to see the pair settling into their new harbourside digs. Other popular offerings, like the 'Free Flight Bird Show' and 'Seals for the Wild' will operate with reduced audiences, while talks with keepers won't take place in person but will continue online with TarongaTV. Hygiene measures including extra sanitising stations, signage encouraging social distancing and increased cleaning capacity have also been established throughout the zoo.

