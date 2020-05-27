Museums, galleries and attractions reopening in Sydney from June 1
We've got the latest details of when cultural venues and attractions are welcoming back the public, and what’s on
For all of us culture vultures, art lovers, lifelong learners and anyone just busting to go for a wander through a building other than our own homes, the closure of museums and galleries has been difficult, although necessary. Likewise, livestreams of animals have been scratching the itch, but nothing quite matches seeing creatures in person at zoos and aquariums.
Now, thanks to Sydneysiders’ great work staying home and flattening the curve, public life is beginning to return to normal, and from June 1, cultural institutions, aquariums and animal parks are once again allowed to open their doors (with strict physical distancing and hygiene measures in place). Excitingly, the Biennale of Sydney is reopening with extended dates across multiple venues in June.
We’ve rounded up the reopening dates of Sydney's galleries, museums, zoos and aquariums – and what exhibitions you can expect to see. But make sure you’re aware of how to go out safely right now.
Art Galleries
Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)
The MCA has announced it will welcome visitors back to the gallery on Tuesday, June 16. The 22nd Biennale of Sydney, titled Nirin, will be on display, and enhanced health, safety and social distancing measures will be in place. The Museum will open on Tuesdays to Sundays, 10am–5pm, with a closure on Mondays. The MCA Store, MCA Cafe and Sculpture Terrace will also reopen on June 16, while Graze Restaurant will reopen on June 30.
Art Gallery of NSW
The state's flagship gallery will be open again to the public from Monday, June 1. Visitors will have access to the Gallery with free, pre-booked timed-entry tickets – walk-ups will not be admitted – and physical distancing measures will be enforced throughout the gallery. The cloakroom will not be open. You can secure your timed-entry ticket here. Amongst its collections, the gallery will be showing it's exhibitions for the 22nd Biennale of Sydney, with powerful works from Wiradjuri artist Karla Dickens and Pitjantjatjara artist Kunmanara Williams.
White Rabbit
Chippendale's state-of-the-art temple of contemporary Chinese art is opening again from June 6, under the usual opening hours between 10am - 5pm from Wednesday to Sunday. Current exhibition And Now continues the gallery's ten-year anniversary celebrations. White Rabbit will be following government guidelines and keeping a strict limit on the number of visitors allowed in the gallery at any given time.
Artspace
This Wolloomooloo institution will reopen it's doors from June 1, resuming and extending it's exhibition for the 22nd Biennale of Sydney, featuring the work of Aboriginal artist collective Tenant Creek Brio, and the current Ideas Platform exhibition, Kevin Diallo's Blue. Staff will be monitoring the number of people in the gallery, and ensuring that social distancing measures are adhered to.
Casula Powerhouse
Liverpool’s Arts Centre will open its doors again from June 1, with two new exhibitions from diverse artists. Adaption invites artists living with a disability or chronic illness to adapt their artistic expression to the challenges and new potentials of working with their body, and in A Familiar Place I’ve Never Seen, artists Jomakhan Jafari and Danny Kennedy interpret the dreams of Western Sydney residents (the most multicultural area of Sydney) using Persian calligraphy and photography. In the meantime, Casula’s in-house restaurant, Bellbird Dining & Bar, is open for bookings.
Brett Whiteley Studio
This finely preserved gallery, set in the workplace and home of late Australian artist Brett Whiteley and managed by the Art Gallery of New South Wales, will be open to the public again from June 4, with limited numbers of visitors from 10am to 4pm Thursday – Sunday. Tickets will not be required for studio visits.
Museums
Sydney Jewish Museum
This highly insightful museum plans to open back up to the public from July 1, on Wednesdays and Sundays only, initially. It will be launching two brand new exhibitions that were initially scheduled a week before the museum closed in March. These are Jews from Islamic Lands and Nostalgic Glimpses of a Bygone Era, a collection of paintings by Camille Fox, a Jewish artist who was born in the 'golden era' in Alexandria, Egypt.
Attractions
Sea Life Sydney Aquarium
This Darling Harbour aquatic haven is opening back up to the public from June 1 so you can get your sealife fix. After Monday, June 8, the Aquarium will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during school term. New health and safety measures are being followed and the daily ticketed capacity has been significantly reduced to allow for physical distancing. Visitors are advised to book online in advance where possible.
Taronga Zoo
I don't know about you, but the sight of giraffes elegantly looming over the backdrop of Sydney Harbour is exactly the tonic that would soothe my iso-weary soul. Good thing then that Taronga Zoo is opening back up to visitors from June 1. Tickets will only be available to purchase online, and daily visitor numbers will be capped. There's more information on the Taronga website.
Wild Life Sydney Zoo
Darling Harbour's waterside zoo is opening back up to visitors from June 1 to June 8 inclusive, after which it will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during school terms. You can tick off meeting all of Australia's unique creatures here. New health and safety measures are being followed and the daily ticketed capacity has been significantly reduced to allow for physical distancing. Visitors are advised to book online in advance where possible.
Madame Tussauds Sydney
If your lockdown life has had hole in it in the distinct shape of the chance to take selfies with life-like wax figures of celebrities, we have some good news for you. Madame Tussauds will be open to visitors again from June 1 to June 8 inclusive. After this date it will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the school term. Risk minimizing measures will be in place, and the daily ticketed capacity has been significantly reduced to allow for physical distancing. Visitors are advised to purchase tickets online in advance.
