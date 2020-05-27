Museums, galleries and attractions reopening in Sydney from June 1 We've got the latest details of when cultural venues and attractions are welcoming back the public, and what’s on

For all of us culture vultures, art lovers, lifelong learners and anyone just busting to go for a wander through a building other than our own homes, the closure of museums and galleries has been difficult, although necessary. Likewise, livestreams of animals have been scratching the itch, but nothing quite matches seeing creatures in person at zoos and aquariums.

Now, thanks to Sydneysiders’ great work staying home and flattening the curve, public life is beginning to return to normal, and from June 1, cultural institutions, aquariums and animal parks are once again allowed to open their doors (with strict physical distancing and hygiene measures in place). Excitingly, the Biennale of Sydney is reopening with extended dates across multiple venues in June.

We’ve rounded up the reopening dates of Sydney's galleries, museums, zoos and aquariums – and what exhibitions you can expect to see. But make sure you’re aware of how to go out safely right now.

