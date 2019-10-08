A new burger joint in North Sydney is giving away 1000 free burgers tomorrow

To celebrate the opening of its first venue in North Sydney, Betty's Burgers and Concrete Co is giving away 1,000 free burgers. At a beach party-themed shindig, which will transform the new premises on Mount Street into a seaside oasis, the first 1,000 guests will be able to get their hands (and mouths) on their choice of either a Betty’s Classic signature beef burger or a Crispy Chicken, featuring southern fried chook and Betty’s special sauce.

Even if you’re not one of the lucky bunch to get a free burger, there are still plenty of reasons to stop by. This feel-good event will be getting into the beach party spirit with DJ sets alongside competitions to win Sunnylife inflatables and Betty’s Burger merch, including ten $250 Betty’s gift cards.

Betty’s opened its first burger joint in Noosa in 2014, providing an homage to the quintessential 1950s American diner with an Aussie twist. It now has venues in both Brisbane and Melbourne. If you're scratching your head about the “concrete” in the name, this refers to Betty’s signature dessert, a type of thick, indulgent frozen custard with customisable toppings.

The doors to the North Sydney Betty’s Burgers and Concrete Co open at 11am, with the first thousand punters through the door getting their choice of free burger.

In the mood for more fried and tasty treats? Check out Sydney's best fried chicken restaurants.