A new luxury hotel with a rooftop infinity pool is opening in Surry Hills in 2024

The site of the former shopping centre known fondly as the ‘murder mall’ is set to get quite the glow-up over the next couple of years. The site is currently under development and will be reborn as an up-market hospo hub and luxury apartment complex known as Surry Hills Village. It’s now been announced that TFE Hotels will be launching the first Sydney location of Collection properties as part of the new development, which will feature five-star accommodations and that most ritzy of swimming facilities, an infinity pool.

Render: TFE

Located at the intersection of Clevland, Crown and Baptist Streets at the border of Surry Hills and Waterloo, the new hotel joins a recent influx of plush luxury accommodations in the Harbour City, including the recently opened Ace Hotel, also in Surry Hills. It’ll be a 102-key property, which joins the likes of the Savoy Hotel in Melbourne, Hotel Kurrajong in Canberra, and Calile Hotel in Brisbane as part of TFE’s portfolio of Australian boutique accommodations. In addition to its bougie swimming pool, the hotel will also feature Cloister, a new fine dining restaurant and is set to welcome its first guests by mid-2024.

Render: Surry Hills Village

The vast footprint of the Surry Hills Village will also be a draw for locals as well as travellers, with a 517-square-metre public park included in the ambition plans as well as retail and dining.

Need a hotel before 2024? Check out these luxury hotels in Sydney.