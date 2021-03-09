The best luxury hotels in Sydney

Sure, we may not be jetting off overseas any time soon, but who needs far flung destinations when you can have world-class staycations right here at home. You don't need to leave Sydney to find astonishing accommodation where you can get your glam on for an evening or two. To guide you in your search for the temporary high life, we’ve road-tested five-star spa hotels overlooking the city and boutique offerings that provide proximity to a wild night on the town and the city's best attractions.

