The best desserts you can get delivered to your door

Lamingtons from Flour and Stone

Maybe you just can’t face the parking tussle in Woolloomooloo, or maybe markets still feel a bit crowded for your comfort right now. This might have made getting your hands on Flour and Stones stupendous baked goods tricky if they didn’t also offer delivery. You need to order before 1pm each day for next day deliveries and the pricing depends on weight, so if you’re ordering a ten person giant lamington cake ($85) soaked in panacotta and laden with cream and jam, it’ll cost more than the 10-piece selection of individual cakelets, tarts, brownies, and pastries ($70). It’s not like you can order badly from Flour and Stone so let your stomach guide you.



Doughnuts from Short Stop

There’s a certain appeal of a classic strawberry iced doughnut that tastes like childhood, but at Short Stop they are slinging doughnuts designed for more adult palates. We’re talking the bittersweet flavour of bergamot in the Earl Grey icing, or the sharpness of cardamom in the classic cinnamon sugar ring. Order up an adventurous selection and get them delivered to you via Deliveroo.