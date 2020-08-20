The best desserts you can get delivered to your door
If you can't get to the sweet treats, let the sweet treats come to you
It's not always possible to head out for the full Sydney dining experience, but when you want a spectacular finish to your meal, or just want to eat your feelings in front of the TV, these top tier dessert slingers will deliver a sweet treat to your home.
Accio dessert!
Lamingtons from Flour and Stone
Maybe you just can’t face the parking tussle in Woolloomooloo, or maybe markets still feel a bit crowded for your comfort right now. This might have made getting your hands on Flour and Stones stupendous baked goods tricky if they didn’t also offer delivery. You need to order before 1pm each day for next day deliveries and the pricing depends on weight, so if you’re ordering a ten person giant lamington cake ($85) soaked in panacotta and laden with cream and jam, it’ll cost more than the 10-piece selection of individual cakelets, tarts, brownies, and pastries ($70). It’s not like you can order badly from Flour and Stone so let your stomach guide you.
Doughnuts from Short Stop
There’s a certain appeal of a classic strawberry iced doughnut that tastes like childhood, but at Short Stop they are slinging doughnuts designed for more adult palates. We’re talking the bittersweet flavour of bergamot in the Earl Grey icing, or the sharpness of cardamom in the classic cinnamon sugar ring. Order up an adventurous selection and get them delivered to you via Deliveroo.
Portuguese Custard Tarts from Fich
Why not double down on your comfort foods and order the ace fish and chips from Fich in Petersham. Not only because they do a super crisp golden batter, but because they also stock Portuguese custard tarts from the famous Sweet Belem around the corner. They’re five dollars each, or for seven you can get a creme caramel.
Tiramisu from Maybe Frank
Everything is straight down the line Italian at this Surry Hills pizza bar, right down to the tiramisu. They say it is just like mumma used to make, which means savoiardi biscuits soaked in coffee and liqueur layered with fluffy mascarpone in a sweet little pot so you can avoid sharing. Living that plant-based life? The tiramisu from Gigi Pizzeria is the gold stadard for veganised desserts.
Pavlova from La Pav
La Pav' is a delivery service selling miniature versions of the Australian classic dessert. Each hand-crafted dessert is like a tiny fairytale house in itself: tufts of meringue are piped with cream, scattered with rose petals, raspberries and cut hazelnuts, and cut open to reveal a layered interior filled with more fruit and cream. Flavours include chocolate hazelnut; raspberry, rose, white chocolate and macadamia; vanilla, almond and raspberry; pina colada; lemon meringue and basil; and two vegan flavours. Each pav is $12.50 for an individual size, $50 for a medium, and $70 for a large. A tasting box will get you an assortment of individual pavs and cost you $50.
Basque-style Japanese Cheesecakes form 15 Centimeters
In one of the more ingenious pivots for out of work hospo staff, 15 Centimeters is a new business baking Japanese-style cheesecakes (no biscuit base) with a charred top that you’ve probably seen all over your insta feeds. It’ll cost you $36 for the classic vanilla, or $38 for matcha, chocolate or Tahitian lime, and they require two days' notice to ensure your cake is ‘yakitate’, meaning 'freshly baked' to order. They’re baked slowly to ensure it retains the soft, slightly runny texture at the very centre of the cake. They then finish the cakes at high heat to get the perfect bronze crust typical of the Basque-style cakes. Currently, they’re making around 100 cakes a week and delivering across Sydney.
Baklava from Abla’s Pastries
Who doesn’t like dessert you can order by the kilo? This famous Lebanese sweet shop sells giant trays of cakes and pastries, candies, nougats and those candy covered almonds common at weddings and baby showers that are worth nearly cracking your teeth on. But if you can’t get out to Granville you can order a small selection via the major delivery services. There are plates of baklava, sugar-dusted biscuits, sweet pastry cigars, whole Black Forest cakes and mixed biscuits that you order in half-kilo increments.
Gelato from Mapo
Sure, you can get the half litre tub if you want, but if you’re going ot all the trouble of getting this excellent, artisan, Italian-style gelato delivered to your house (with a side of cones) it’s worth going big – one litre or more – both sp that you can get more flavours, and also because it’ll last longer. They make beautiful runs of seasonal fruit sorbets, a sensational pistacchio and even a vegan dark chocolate ice cream, plus a salt caramel that people keep coming back for.
Taiyaki and bubble tea from Soo & Beans
If you live in the delivery zone around Roselands or Campbelltown it means that you can get warm taiyaki delivered to you door. The Japanese fish-shaped cakes come filled with red bean, matcha, custard or Nutella, or you can upgrade and get a croissant version. They also serve bing soo, but we’re not sure shaved ice will make it to your house in one piece. Better bet is a bubble tea that you can get with four kinds of jelly, cheese foam or even a brulee top.
Banana Pudding from Nutie
Allergy-friendly, health conscious doughnut house, Nutie, have added a range of American-style banana puddings that are 100 percent vegan to their list of deliverable treats.The puddings are a layered dessert featuring six elements: custard, vegan whipped cream, fresh banana slices, a cake element, sauce or compote, and toppings like caramelised nuts or potato chip clusters. The pudding tubs are designed to serve two, and at $13 a pop, you'll need to order at least three to hit the $30 minimum order required for delivery, or you can pad your order with burger kits, brownies, s'mores boxes, doughnuts or cookies.
Fancy cakes from Koi Dessert Kitchen
Every Monday Koi Dessert Kitchen releases its specials for the week. Come Thursday they begin deliveries to the northern suburbs of Sydney (near their Ryde shop) and central Sydney (from Chippendale) as long as you order a minimum of $30 of cakes. It’s a pretty easy task given not only are MasterChef alum Reynold Poernomo’s cakes delicious, but they are stunning to look at, too. You can go all out with a full sized cake that costs north of $50, or if you want multiple treats order the perfectly formed edible artworks like a chocolate tart, with roasted chocolate, vanilla caramel, brown butter crumbs, orange, freeze dried mandarin and brown butter ganache.
Hot cinnamon doughnuts from Eat St Depot
You might think we are being a bit lazy having two doughnuts on this list, but there is a difference between an artisan cream-filled Boston bun, and the everyday appeal of a hot cinnamon doughnut. No fuss, no variations, just crisp fried dough rubbed in sweetened spices. It’s a work-a-day pleasure that can be hard to find outside of malls, so that fact that this new café in Marrickville has its very own doughnut station where they make them to order is very good news. The fact that Door Dash will then deliver them makes it all the sweeter.
Baked ricotta cake from Papa’s Pasticceria
Haberfield’s beloved late-night Italian sweets shop is on Uber Eats, which means that you can have a small baked ricotta cake delivered to your home. They say it feeds eight but no judgement here if it’s just you and your feelings eating the soft ricoot filling encased in short pastry and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar.
Ekmek from Gyradiko
The traditional Ottoman dessert of stale bread soaked in caramel syrup and served with cream gets an upgrade at Gyradiko. It’s the size of a small pie, and here they build it on a foundation of kataifi, thos thin, crisp pastry threads you often see next to baklava. The shredded filo is baked until crisp, soaked with syrup, topped with Greek custard and cream, nuts and has a literal cherry on top.
