A solitary trumpeter gave a dawn ANZAC Day performance on top of the Harbour Bridge

With the city on lockdown and mass gatherings currently prohibited, the usual ANZAC Day dawn services have not been possible this year. However, that hasn’t stopped people from devising innovative ways to still acknowledge and remember our brave servicemen and women. People all over the country took to their driveways and balconies at 6am, to hold a dawn candlelight vigil while still social distancing, and a formation flyover of miliary aircraft soared across Sydney’s skies this morning in honour of our troops.

But perhaps the most breathtaking commemoration featured just a single member of the NSW Police Band, stood atop Sydney’s mighty Harbour Bridge.

From the apex of the Coathanger's iconic steel arches, trumpeter Matthew Collins played the Last Post – a tradition bugle melody played at military memorials – as the sun crept over the Pacific horizon. With crystal clear skies and a flat calm on the harbour waters, the images of this poignant performance make for an inspiring sight. We certainly think our diggers would be proud.

Did you know you can still play two up this ANZAC Day? Find out how.