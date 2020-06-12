A stunningly detailed mural of AFL legend Adam Goodes has appeared in Surry Hills

While Melbourne may be considered Australia’s street art capital, there are still many beautiful urban artworks to be found in Sydney. The city's collection of street art got a stellar new addition yesterday when a two-storey portrait of AFL legend Adam Goodes appeared on the corner of Crown Street and Foveaux Street in Surry Hills.

Created by Apparition Media, it took four artists using a cherry-picker just eight hours to create the incredibly detailed rendering of the former Sydney Swans player. While the portrait was created without any explicit connection – the mural was originally planned in February, but had to be postponed due to the health crisis – its appearance less than a week after the huge Black Lives Matter demonstrations that took place in cities and towns across Australia has added a powerful extra dimension to its creation.

Goodes, who is of Adnyamathanha and Narungga heritage, has become a prominent torchbearer for First Nations rights in Australia. He retired from professional football in 2015 following a campaign of racist booing from fans in response to Goodes' stance on the issue of racial abuse in the sport.

