A swanky six-star hotel is opening in the famous Seppeltsfield Winery

2020's been somewhat of a tough mistress, and sometimes, it helps to look to the future to get yourself through the present – like way into the future, say, 2022? In two years is when we'll see the completion of a super-luxe, multi-million-dollar hotel project in the famous Seppeltsfield winery in South Australia's ultimate wine region, the Barossa Valley.

Seppeltsfield is already known as a place to enjoy the finer things in life – its home to a cellar door, two cellars, sprawling vineyards and the award-winning Fino Restaurant. But that's not all – Seppeltsfield a veritable wine-infused wonderland. You can keep your hands busy at the art and design studios, or explore artisanal knife-making and copper-making – or, of course, just sit back and breathe in the beauty of the Barossa. Come 2022, you'll even be able to stay the night and get stuck into making knives at cock's crow, with the arrival of Oscar Seppeltsfield, the proposed on-site hotel that looks to be as much an architectural icon as it does a place for guests to rest their heads in the Barossa.

Named after winemaker, Oscar The 12-storey hotel will be set in a lush, terraced vineyard, surrounded by vintage, trailing bush vines. A sky bar on the highest level will offer dizzying views of the Barossa – and an infinity pool for those willing to get closer to the edge. There's also a day spa and wellness centre, because, well, of course there is. Get ready for the ultimate indulgence.

