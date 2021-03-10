SydneyChange city
Lamington croissant from Banksia Bakehouse
Photograph: Banksia Bakehouse/Tim Bradley

A Sydney bakery has invented a cube-shaped lamington croissant

This flaky treat honours the 120th anniversary of the Aussie lammo

By
Alannah Maher
You’ve heard of “cronuts” and “cruffins”, but what about a “cramington”? That might not be what they’re calling it, but that is what Sydney’s much-hyped Banksia Bakehouse has gone and invented. 

The bakery’s pastry team have spent several months developing a cubular pastry and a special type of cake mould to bake it in. Using the same techniques as the other croissants they make in-house, the team cuts the pastry into different shapes with thicker layers to achieve the flaky croissant cube. It is then coated in dark chocolate and shredded coconut and filled with a dark chocolate coconut ganache and strawberry rose jam from artisan Dulwich Hill cannery Drunken Sailor

Whatever you call it, we reckon this tizzied up true blue treat is going straight to the pool room. The bakery has developed the lamington croissant to commemorate the 120th anniversary of the enduring cake shop favourite, and dare we say, national icon, the humble lamington.

“We wanted a unique interpretation of the croissant with a distinctly Australian twist,” Chris Sheldrick from Banksia Bakehouse said in a statement. “Some say French-born chef Armad Galland, who worked for Queensland governor Lord Lamington (after whom the cake is named) created the first lamington. So, what better way to pay homage to the French creator and the cake’s namesake than wish a fusion-style French croissant and Aussie lamington?”

Banksia’s patissier is also responsible for the giant 1kg cookies that captured all our imaginations recently. 

You can find the lamington croissant between Monday and Friday at Banksia Bakehouse, Grosvenor Place, 255 George Street, Sydney.

Sweet tooth? Get your gob around the best cookies in Sydney.

