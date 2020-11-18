SydneyChange city
Man breaking cookie
Photograph: Supplied/Thicc Cookies

You can now get chunky, chewy 1kg cookies from this Sydney bakery

Thicc Cookies is sending off its New York-style delicacies all over the country

Divya Venkataraman
Brace yourself to lift with your knees: there's a one-kilo cookie in town, and it's created by the patissier behind the much-hyped Banksia Bakery, which just opened up in the CBD. It's a chocolate-chip stuffed marvel, soft and fudgy inside, with the right amount of chunk (a lot) – and it'll set you back $40. 

That's not all on offer at Thicc Cookies though – the Sydney brand run by Chris Sheldrick specialises in New-York style cookies – soft and hefty – and makes all kinds of flavours from Lotus Biscoff to Caramilk, s'mores, peanut butter and more ($7 each). Plus, check Thicc's Instagram for a secret selection of specials – there's lemon meringue, cinnamon scroll and carrot cake, for example – and they're only available to buy in very limited time frames at various Sydney market stalls.

Alongside the Thicc Cookies brand sits its other venture, Bigg Brownies: think dense brownies in a range of flavours, from triple chocolate to mint to matcha ($7-$8 each). Looking for an extreme version? Grab a brick-sized brownie for $55. 

Get your generously-sized cookie and brownie fix at Thicc Cookies and Bigg Brownies. They deliver Australia-wide. 

