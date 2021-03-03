SydneyChange city
Enjoy paired beers at this sonically seasoned dining experience
A Sydney beer has been named the best brew in Australia

The honour was bestowed by the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Society Show

By
Divya Venkataraman
In a nation of beer-lovers and brew-meisters, earning the honour of being named the country's best beer is no mean feat. In 2021, a pilsner by Surry Hills Sydney Brewery has been given the illustrious honour, awarded by the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Society Show. 

Sydney Brewery Pilsner Draught took home the title of 'Grand Champion' beer, the highest accolade awarded by the RQFWS. Just a stone’s throw from Central Station in the heart of Surry Hills, Sydney Brewery is both a speciality brewery and a smart yet casual bar, eatery and music venue.

“Pilsner is a hoppy lager, so we look for elevated hop intensity balanced with the rest of the beer,” RQFWS Beer Advisory Group member and judge Steve Henderson said. “Since it’s a light style of beer it’s very difficult for the brewer to hide any faults and the team at Sydney Brewery has overcome this challenge.”

A total of 485 beers from 71 breweries were entered in the competition this year, with entries up 20 per cent on last year. 

