A top Sydney bakery is giving away free passionfruit donuts to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

To the people of Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is a national day of celebration to commemorate the Mexican Army’s glorious defeat of the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But whether you view May 5 as a day to honour a great military conquest or just another Wednesday, you can still snag a free passionfruit donut, courtesy of Redfern bakery Donut Papi.

Popular Mexican soda brand Jarritos has partnered with Sydney’s doyen of donuts, not only to mark Cinco de Mayo, but to also celebrate the arrival of Jarritos' passionfruit-flavoured variety in Australia. The Passion Don Jarritos donut features a Jarritos glaze sprinkled with passionfruit seeds, toasted biscuit crumbs and fizzy sherbet to mimic the refreshing bubbles in a bottle of pop. Take a bite and you’ll release a silky, passionfruit gel centre. And just to drive the point home, each donut comes tricked out with a pipette of Jarriots Passionfruit, so you can inject a slurp of soda into the heart of your sweet treat.

Punters can pick up a free passionfruit donut and a free bottle of Jarritos Passionfruit at both Donut Papi’s Redfern and Chippendale stores on May 5 only. However, just 100 serves of both will be available on a first-come-first-served basis, so be sure to get in early if you want to get your hands on the freebies. Don’t worry if you miss out though, because the Passion Don Jarritos donut will be available for purchase exclusively at Donut Papi until May 12.

Need even more sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth? Head to one of Sydney's best chocolate shops.