This Kings Cross chocolate factory-come-shop is still open for business and turning out gorgeous choccy creations. It's Easter range includes a beautiful saffron infused white chocolate avocado egg fit to haunt the dreams of mortgageless millenials, and a fairy tale-esque golden egg on a stalk.
On the hunt for bonbons, truffles, blocks, bars, speckles or macarons? Seeking satisfaction from single-origin cacao, sumptuous fillings and thrilling textures? Have an itch for something white, extra dark or classic milk? Whatever your pleasure, these top Sydney shops will satisfy the world's most famous craving.