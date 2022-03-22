Sydney
Chocolate display at Lixie Chocolaterie
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best chocolate shops in Sydney

We count down the best chocolate shops in town

Written by
Time Out editors
On the hunt for bonbons, truffles, blocks, bars, speckles or macarons? Seeking satisfaction from single-origin cacao, sumptuous fillings and thrilling textures? Have an itch for something white, extra dark or classic milk? Whatever your pleasure, these top Sydney shops will satisfy the world's most famous craving.

Want more sweet treats? These are the best doughnut shops in Sydney.

Kakawa
Anna Kucera

Kakawa

  • Restaurants
  • Darlinghurst

This Kings Cross chocolate factory-come-shop is still open for business and turning out gorgeous choccy creations. It's Easter range includes a beautiful saffron infused white chocolate avocado egg fit to haunt the dreams of mortgageless millenials, and a fairy tale-esque golden egg on a stalk.

Belle Fleur
Photograph: Supplied

Belle Fleur

  • Shopping
  • Rozelle

The Rozelle and Petersham outposts of this boutique chocolaterie are open and slinging chocolate bunnies and eggs of fine confections. These guys are also known to wield some serious skill in the window display department. 

Koko Black
Photograph: Supplied

Koko Black

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

A welcome sight at the Strand Arcade and Queen Victoria Building, Koko Black's Sydney chocolate boutiques are making sure the culinary magic of Easter and the waft of cocoa will not be missing this year. The cute little native animals are particular favourite. 

Adora
Photograph: Supplied

Adora

  • Restaurants
  • Sydney

With locations in the CBD, Earlwood, Newtown, Parramatta and Oatley, Adora has a bit of a monopoly on the Sydney choccy scene. These café-shop cross-breeds are still doing takeaway business under isolation and their Easter range has you covered for spotty eggs, grinning rabbits and decorated almond shortbread biscuits. 

Just William
Photograph: Supplied

Just William

  • Shopping
  • Paddington

This tiny jewel box of a chocolate shop is keeping Paddington residents in fine favour with gorgeous chocolate creations that will sway the staunchest grinches of Easter. Grab your eggs packaged up in elegant half-shells, tins adorned with flamingos or roosters, a felt hen basket or a practical makeup bag.

Haigh's Chocolates
Photograph: Supplied/Haighs

Haigh's Chocolates

  • Shopping
  • Sydney

Between selling their giant golden chocolate Murray cod and their milk-chocolate pandas, this QVB choclaterie is known for its huge variety novelty shaped chocolates and affordable prices. The Easter range keeps it eclectic, with bilbies, fish, chickens and eggs filled with goodies.

