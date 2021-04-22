Sydney
Bowl of ramen
Photograph: Supplied/Butter

A whole bunch of Australia's top chefs are teaming up for experimental takes on ramen

The Butter Ramen Club Tour will put the focus on a different kind of ramen each month

By
Divya Venkataraman
Fried chicken and sneaker palace Butter has already racked up a cult following – one which is about to be amped the hell up. Instead of just one kind of ramen, their OG fried chicken, the Sydney eatery is rallying a bunch of Australia's best chefs to line up six-limited edition versions. Each one will be available in limited numbers each day for a month-long reign at the Surry Hills, Parramatta and Chatswood stores. 

Butter executive chef Julian Cincotta is bringing back his fried chicken ramen, with thick-cut ramen noodles, a marinated soft-boiled half egg and enoki mushrooms in a chicken and dashi-based broth, topped with crisp, fried chicken tenders. Grab it from Tuesday, April 20 until Monday, May 17. 

Next up? From May 19 to June 21, Kirby Craig from Ume Burger will make a ramen with miso-based tare, corn and Butter's chicken broth. Following Craig's reign, Nick Smith of Rising Sun Workshop will be on deck. From June 22 to July 26, the fried chicken will get a mix-up with a burnt ends glaze.

Later in the year, Louis Tikaram of Stanley in Brisbane will cook up a '5 Spice Fragrant Ramen' with a medley of Cantonese and Japanese flavours; Cincotta will rise again with a French dip ramen fried chicken sandwich; and finally, Luke Powell from LP's Quality Meats will finish off the takeover with a smokey, small-good dish until October 26.

It runs from April 20 to October 26. Find more details on Butter's website

The bird is the word, check out the best chicken shops in Sydney.

