Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A charcoal chicken plate
Photograph: Supplied

The best charcoal chicken shops in Sydney

The simple chook is all the rage right now, so we've rounded up the best on field – from the institutions to a crop of promising newbies

Written by
Divya Venkataraman
&
Elizabeth McDonald
Advertising

Sydney's a city with a serious appetite for chicken. But not just any chicken will do. When the cravings hit for salty, smokey charcoal chicken, Sydneysiders inevitably have their favourites and can rarely be swayed to expand their horizons. However, we've taken the time to scan the city for the best charcoal chicken joints and we're asking you to take a chance and try something new. Of course, the institutions are featured – they have to be – but there's a whole big world out there and you've got some serious eating to do.

We've rounded up our favourites in the fight for fowl supremacy.

Want more? Check out the Sydney's best restaurants right now.

If you're looking to tighten your belt just a notch, check out our list of the city's best cheap eats

We're having chicken tonight

El Jannah
Photograph: Supplied

1. El Jannah

  • Restaurants
  • Granville
  • price 1 of 4

One of the original heavyweights in the Sydney chicken game, El Jannah has been kicking since 1998. The unbeatable garlic sauce is its selling point here – that and a price point that means dinner for two here is less than a wine and a bar snack many other places.

Read more
Henrietta
Photograph: Supplied/Henrietta C

2. Henrietta

  • Restaurants
  • Middle Eastern
  • Surry Hills

Crown Street's vibey Lebanese charcoal chicken shop, Henrietta, combines fast-casual dining with a little touch of fancy. From the team behind nearby Middle Eastern eatery Nour, Henrietta is dishing up Middle Eastern-style chook (best eaten with a wrap and a slather of garlic sauce) and a selection of bread, dips, pickles and salads.

Read more
Advertising
Frango

3. Frango

  • Shopping
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

Another of Sydney's big-hitters, Frango (meaning 'chicken' in Portuguese) has perfected its butterflied and charcoal-grilled mainstay over the 30 years since it first opened up in Sydney. Now there are outlets in Petersham, Smithfield, Bella Vista, Gregory Hills and Penrith, plus Australia's first charcoal chicken drive-through is now officially up and running, thanks to these good folk.

Read more
Silvas
Photograph: Daniel Boud

4. Silvas

  • Restaurants
  • Petersham
  • price 1 of 4

Petersham is the traditional enclave of Sydney's Portuguese community, and Silvas is a well-kept secret outside of the area (Frango's gets a lot of the limelight). But this unassuming eatery is a charcoal chicken gem. Locals can pop in to grab some to take away for good vibes and juicy, juicy chook. 

Read more
Advertising
Hawa Charcoal Chicken

5. Hawa Charcoal Chicken

  • Restaurants
  • Granville
  • price 1 of 4

The smell of Granville is surely chicken skin charring to a smoky crisp as fat drips and sizzles onto glowing charcoal below. Hawa Charcoal Chicken is an expansive eatery specialising in barbecue chicken, Lebanese-style. Garlic sauce is mandatory, with pickles, flat bread, falafel and tabouli on their mammoth mixed plates.

Read more
Awafi
Photograph: Supplied

6. Awafi

For over 20 years, the Revesby hidden gem, Awafi, has been serving up freerange charcoal roasted chooks with all the best Lebanese trimmings. Crisp burnished chicken skin, neon-pink pickles and generations-old garlic sauce all served up in biodegradable packaging; this is deliciousness with a conscience.

Read more
Advertising
Al Barekah
Photograph: Supplied

7. Al Barekah

Cooked over searingly hot charcoals ensures that Liverpool's finest chooks stay juicy on the inside and blistered and crisp on the outside. Al Barekah is no frills and no fuss, and the super soft pita they stuff the chicken into means for a one-stop-shop when the cravings for salty, smoky chicken, carbs, and tangy pickles strike.

Read more
Vasco's Chargrill Chicken
Photograph: Supplied

8. Vasco's Chargrill Chicken

With not one, but two chicken shops to choose from – Parramatta and Beaumont Hills – you don't have to travel too far to get your fill of one of Sydney's finest Portuguese-style chickens. Housemade peri peri sauce gives the free range chicken a kick that you're gonna want more of.

Read more
Advertising
Clem's Chicken Shop
Photograph: Flickr/Omar Chatriwala

9. Clem's Chicken Shop

Clem's Chicken Shop is a mainstay of the Newtown community, providing much needed hangover food for the uni crews, a quick dinner for families on the run, and comforting nostalgia for anyone who grew up with a local chicken shop in their neighbourhood and fueled teenage antics with spicy fried drumsticks and a can of Coke.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.