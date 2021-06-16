Acclaimed Byron Bay eatery Harvest will open soon near Sydney

Not only will the soon-to-open Wisemans Surf Lodge be fitted with a giant, first-of-its-kind wave pool, a boutique hotel and a golf course – it's now also set to be the home of another outpost of acclaimed eatery Harvest, which originally hails from the Newrybar, in the Northern Rivers hinterland near Byron Bay.

Located an hour or so north of Sydney, the $75 million lodge is set to be an expansive set-up, nestled in bushland and perching just on the banks of the Hawkesbury River. It will open in 2022, serving produce from the Hawkesbury region, with outdoor dining spaces, a barbecue deck, a kiosk and a discovery garden for the little ones.

“In our 15 years at Newrybar we’ve been able to scale up as our community grows with us," said creative director David Moyle. “Harvest Wisemans allows us to take these learnings and build this from day one through an extensive offering unique to the Hawkesbury. Whether you’re grabbing breakfast at the kiosk, exploring the garden or enjoying a sundowner on the deck, we look forward to enabling new food experiences for the region.”



Its Newrybar iteration had a keen focus on sustainability, and Harvest's Hawkesbury home does too. The Surf Lodge looks to use renewable energy to break waves in its wave pool and power facilities through an on-site solar system. Access to the Lodge will operate on a membership basis, but the restaurant will be open to the public.

