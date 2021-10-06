The best new restaurants in Sydney right now

Add these box-fresh diners to the top of your post-lockdown to-do lists

Sydney is emerging from lockdown, at long last, and as vaccination rates continue to skyrocket, the hospitality sector is more than ready to welcome back double-jabbed punters from October 11.

You'll no doubt have some favourite haunts you're fanging to get back to, but don't forget to check out pastures new on your next dining adventure. We've rounded up our favourite new Sydney venues to try this month. We hope you're hungry Sydney.

Celebrate the very best of Sydney's hospo scene, both around town and at home. Cast your votes in the Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards.