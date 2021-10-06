The best new restaurants in Sydney right now

The last eatery from Josh Niland and wife, Julie, riffs on both the old-school fish and chippery and a classic charcoal chook joint (minus the poultry) in their new Rose Bay digs. Charcoal Fish draws inspiration from wholesome family meals and the low-fi comfort food for a taste of nostalgia with an experimental gourmet twist. Just don't expect the pick and mix of varieties you'd get at an ordinary fish and chip shop: at Charcoal Fish, the Nilands are only serving two kinds of fish: a sustainably farmed Murray cod by Aquna sourced from Griffith in western NSW, which is aged for a week before preparing, and a line-caught yellow tuna which is the hero of Charcoal Fish's 'cheese burger'.