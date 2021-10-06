Sydney


The shopfront of Valentinas in Marrickville
Photograph: Alana Dimou

The best new restaurants in Sydney right now

Add these box-fresh diners to the top of your post-lockdown to-do lists

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820783/image.jpg
Written by
Time Out editors
&
Maxim Boon
Sydney is emerging from lockdown, at long last, and as vaccination rates continue to skyrocket, the hospitality sector is more than ready to welcome back double-jabbed punters from October 11.

You'll no doubt have some favourite haunts you're fanging to get back to, but don't forget to check out pastures new on your next dining adventure. We've rounded up our favourite new Sydney venues to try this month. We hope you're hungry Sydney.

Celebrate the very best of Sydney's hospo scene, both around town and at home. Cast your votes in the Time Out Bar and Restaurant Revive Awards.

Will one of these be your new fave go-to?

Charcoal Fish
Photograph: Nigel Kippers/Time Out

Charcoal Fish

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Rose Bay

The last eatery from Josh Niland and wife, Julie, riffs on both the old-school fish and chippery and a classic charcoal chook joint (minus the poultry) in their new Rose Bay digs. Charcoal Fish draws inspiration from wholesome family meals and the low-fi comfort food for a taste of nostalgia with an experimental gourmet twist. Just don't expect the pick and mix of varieties you'd get at an ordinary fish and chip shop: at Charcoal Fish, the Nilands are only serving two kinds of fish: a sustainably farmed Murray cod by Aquna sourced from Griffith in western NSW, which is aged for a week before preparing, and a line-caught yellow tuna which is the hero of Charcoal Fish's 'cheese burger'. 

 

Read more
Valentinas
Photograph: Alana Dimou

Valentinas

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Marrickville

So many things about Valentinas Sydney are surprising. Like its location, on a suburban stretch of Livingstone Road connecting the high streets of Petersham and Marrickville. You do not expect to find such a perfectly realised vision of mythological American dining in amongst the Federation homes and wide concrete driveways. It’s also surprising that so many people want to get their hands on the crumbly, short, cathead biscuits with a heart-attack’s worth of whipped maple butter and blueberry jam that even at 11am on a weekday there’s not a spare chair to be had and people milling on the footpath. If you're a fan of classic American comfort food, that delivers artery-clogging levels of sweet-savoury goodness on every plate, you've come to the right place.

Read more
Nobu
Photograph: Supplied/Crown Towers

Nobu

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Barangaroo

Before you start checking what a healthy left kidney fetches on the black market, let us tell you about the ultimate affordable hack for Sydney's swankiest Japanese eatery. The promise of the oft-replicated yellowtail sashimi in a light soy broth brightened with yuzu and a little fresh jalapeno kick might have you scanning the a la carte menu, but the real money shots here are the bento boxes. Are they Sydney’s fanciest snack boxes? Indubitably. Are they so generously proportioned that they could reasonably feed two? Absolutely. Should you maybe order the yellowfin on the side as well? You won’t regret that decision. And if you still had room, the famous crunchy golden cubes of deep-fried rice that you dip in buttery soy and top with tuna tartare is a very good shout.

 

Read more
Porcine
Photograph: Supplied/Porcine

Porcine

  • Restaurants
  • French
  • Paddington

Opportunity doesn’t necessarily knock. Sometimes it pours you a glass of wine and says, “we’ve got a space upstairs you should see”. This is how Porcine, the beautiful, French garret restaurant on Oxford Street came to be, perched on the first floor above the aqua blue façade of natural wine shop, P&V Wine and Liquor. We didn’t know we needed foie gras wrapped in a gingerbread in our life, but it was worth every painstaking minute of the month that Nik Hill spent recipe testing to work out the perfect balance of chicken liver and butter made into a parfait. The gingerbread dough needed to be baked at low temps to protect the rich heart of the dish, and a spoon of prunes soaked in Earl Grey tea and sherry vinegar is the sweet, sharp foil to a heartstopper of an entree. If that last sentence is making you drool at the thought, it's time to book a table.

 

Read more
A'Mare
Photograph: Supplied/Crown Sydney

A'Mare

  • Restaurants
  • Barangaroo

Alessandro Pavoni was one of the avant-garde in Sydney's modern Italian scene, but he's scaled it right back to old-world grandeur. His dream: to bring the gold-brocaded opulence of Italian fine dining to Sydney. Trattoria-style dining has overwhelmed the Sydney Italian food scene, he says, and he’s looking to take it back to the grand old days. A night at A’Mare, meaning 'at sea' in Italian, means simple dishes in a decidedly extravagant venue: lush green velvet chairs are dotted around the large open space, which gazes out over the harbour with the peaks of the Blue Mountains hazy on the horizon. Pavoni’s menu focuses on regional Italian cuisine – from places as far-flung as Sardinia, Lombardy, Puglia and Rome – and fresh, hearty seafood occupies the prime slots on his menu.

 

Read more
Lilymu
Photograph: Supplied/Lilymu

Lilymu

  • Restaurants
  • Parramatta

In a city like Sydney – blessed with more than its fair share of blissful weather and natural beauty – it's odd that more spaces like the palm tree-fringed courtyard of Western Sydney’s new Parramatta Square precinct don't exist. Dotted around the breezy, open square is a host of eateries rallied from different corners of the city, as well as towering residential and (optimistically) office buildings. LilyMu is one of the few venues in the new precinct which isn't an already-established direct import – but like those other more familiar restaurants, it’s got the benefit of some big names at the helm. The newest brainchild of Ibby Moubadder, the restauranteur behind a hat-trick of Surry Hills’ establishments – beloved brunch spot Cuckoo Callay, Middle Eastern fine diner Nour and charcoal chook joint Henrietta, the modern Asian diner represents an inventive departure from the Middle Eastern and Lebanese leaning cuisine of his portfolio of venues.

Read more
Margaret
Photograph: Supplied/Liz Keene

Margaret

  • Restaurants
  • Double Bay

Neil Perry’s new Double Digs restaurant, Margaret, had been due to open on June 25, just one day before Sydney was plunged into lockdown. Now the lights are growing brighter at the end of the tunnel, as Sydney makes a decent bid to be the most vaccinated city in the world, Margaret is finally welcoming guests. Fully vaccinated diners can expect Perry’s classic modern Australian fare featuring dishes like David Blackmore wagyu sirloin with chimichurri, Rustichella spaghetti with ragu bolognese and of course, the famous Neil Perry caesar salad.

Read more
Buy ticket
Five Guys
Photograph: Supplied/Five Guys

Five Guys

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Penrith

The concept of Five Guys is the ultimate culinary 'choose your own adventure'. Your dollars buy you the basics, namely the bun and however many beef patties you dare to devour. Everything else you top that meat with is included in the price, and there are 15 additions at your disposal. You can add as few or as many as your heart (and stomach) desire. There are staples like lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cheese and onions (both grilled and raw), as well as options for more gourmet inclinations like grilled mushrooms, green capsicum and jalapeños. And what burger is complete without a liberal application of condiments? You have relish, mayo, ketchup, mustard, hot sauce, BBQ sauce, and HP to play with. Pick ‘em all, or pick none of them – you can’t go wrong.

 

Read more
