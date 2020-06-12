Acre Eatery is opening up a new outpost on the North Shore
The farm-to-table experience is heading northwards
The team behind Camperdown's Acre Eatery has always prioritised education and cultivation within their daily work, and this focus will remain sharp in their newest venture – a lush, indoor-outdoor outpost in the northern Sydney suburb of Artarmon. The sustainability-focussed farm-to-table restaurant first began in Camperdown, and has since laid down roots in Melbourne, where it takes the form of a two-acre urban farm sitting atop a city rooftop.
Now, Acre Artarmon, slated to open in September 2020, will continue the trend by highlighting homegrown produce in its bright restaurant, while also operating as a bakery, café and bar, hemmed in by sprawling open-air gardens.
The new venue aims to provide an immersive experience to guests – this isn't your grab-and-go pit stop, but a space in which to linger – touching, smelling and wandering through the produce, local and exotic trees, and grassy lawns. Plus, there'll be no shortage of special events – it's set to have its own program of guided tours, kitchen demonstrations from renowned chefs, 'meet-the-maker' tastings, twilight gardening, fresh produce markets, and plenty of programs to entertain the little ones.
Acre Artarmon will be opening at 1 Frederick Street, Artarmon. Stay tuned for more details.