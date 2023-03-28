Time Out says

If there's one thing us Sydneysiders love, it's a great rooftop bar. Enter Untied, a modern Australian rooftop joint located smack bang in the middle of Barangaroo, which slings tropical cocktails in an open-air environment. Taking cues from far North Queensland, it's got an Australiana vibe, but we're talking more rainforests and beachfronts than the outback and tinnies.

On the drinks list you'll see lots of tall, fruity numbers named after ocker colloquiums like the Flamin' Galah and the Big Pineapple. Wood-grilled barbecue lamb, mushroom and chicken make up the backbone of the food menu, while jerk chicken burgers, bush pepper calamari and steam prawn buns fill out the snack side.

But it's on the weekends that things get really exciting. On Saturdays, Untied hosts a Southern-inspired 'Brunch with Soul', featuring live soul singers across two sittings, at 11am and 2pm, for $79 per person. On Sundays, things get a little more plant-based, with a five-course shared vegan brunch across the same sitting times, for $49 per person. It's enough to entice even your most carnivorous friends.

