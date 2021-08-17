Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A person with short brown hair wearing a black tshirt and white face mask has a bandaid applied to their arm by a doctor
Photograph: CDC on Unsplash

Aged 16-39 and live in one of Sydney’s hotspot LGAs? You can now book your Pfizer jab

Some 530,000 doses have been fast-tracked the the 12 "areas of concern" in Sydney's west

Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Arguably the greatest hurdle in the way of Australia’s vaccination rollout has been the widespread shortage (or at least inaccessibility) of the Pfizer vaccine, the jab recommended for Australians under the age of 60. Now, thanks to a last minute deal with Poland, Australia has a shedload more of the precious stuff, and a large volume of it is being directed to immunise people aged 16-39 in Sydney’s hotspot LGAs in the west and southwest of the city.

From 9am on August 18, anyone aged 16-39 residing in Fairfield, Blacktown, Liverpool, Canterbury-Bankstown, Georges River, Strathfield, Campbelltown, Cumberland, Burwood, Bayside, Parramatta or Penrith will be able to make an appointment to get one of the 530,000 doses of Pfizer newly acquired by the federal government. More than 70 per cent of Greater Sydney’s cases are in the hotspot LGAs, and many of these infections have been linked to spread within households largely driven by younger people, so it is hoped that the mass vaccination drive will help to bring the spiralling Delta outbreak under control. Shots will start going into arms on August 19.

The state has set an ambitious target of 70 per cent of eligible adults fully vaccinated before lockdown measures can begin easing, although the premier has also suggested that certain restrictions may be relaxed for fully vaccinated people once 50 per cent of the adult population is double jabbed – roughly six million doses. As of August 18, just under 27 per cent of eligible adults were fully vaccinated in NSW, with 53 per cent of NSW adults having received one dose, with a total of 5.2 million shots administered so far. The state has projected that the 70 per cent coverage target is achievable by mid-October.

If you are eligible for one of the hotspot LGA Pfizer doses, you can book your appointment via the NSW Health website.

Get across the rules: What you can and cannot do in Sydney right now.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.