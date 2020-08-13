All of 2020's dessert trends have been smushed into this one wild dessert

It takes the form of a deconstructed tiramisu, because of course it does

Remember when dalgona coffee took the world by storm? The Korean-style creation's brief but meteoric rise to global fame began, not coincidentally, at the same moment that much of the world found itself in the first throes of lockdown, with hours of time to spend whipping coffee by hand to create that elusive, lustrous finish so crucial to its success. More recently, Biscoff has become the (literal) flavour of the month, with many newcomers discovering the delights of the nutty biscuit spread which dates back to 1932.

Now, the Burwood Hotel is bringing all the food trends of 2020 together in a new, deconstructed tiramisu, scattered with boba pearls: the 'Dalgona Bobamisu'. Velvety smooth and bittersweet dalgona coffee foam is folded into eight finely stacked layers of coffee-soaked ladyfinger biscuits, mascarpone cream cheese, and thick Biscoff spread. Brown sugar-flavoured tapioca pearls and a chocolate wafer top off the ambitious dessert.

Get yours from the Burwood Hotel now.

Want more? Get these gorgeous pavlovas by a French pastry chef delivered to you.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story