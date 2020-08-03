There's a new Biscoff gelato in town

The flavour that's taken the city by storm is finally in creamy, frozen form

Who says you can't eat gelato in winter? The master craftspeople at Gelatissimo have launched their special flavour for the month of August – and it's perfectly timed to meet the city's sudden obsession with all things Biscoff. The new Biscoff-inspired gelato will be infused with the nutty, buttery biscuit flavours of the popular Belgian spread with the recognisable red screw-top.

Lotus Biscoff, the brand behind the spread, have been creating the caramelised delight since 1932 – who would have guessed it would be laced in every other dessert in Sydney almost a century later?

Get yours at any of the Gelatissimo outlets around the city for the month of August.





