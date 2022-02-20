Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Inside Sydney Train
Photograph: Creative Commons

All rail services across Greater Sydney have been cancelled ‘until further notice’

The cancellations include services to the Blue Mountains, Southern Highlands and Central Coast as well as all inner-city and suburban lines

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Advertising

A day of commuter chaos is expected in Sydney due to the unexpected cancellation of all rail services across the Greater Sydney region as well as the intercity RailLink lines. A decision to cancel services was made at 2am on Monday, February 21 after a breakdown in talks between the NSW government and the Rail Tram and Bus Union (RTBU), leaving commuters blindsided by the sudden suspension of services.

There had been a “low level protected industrial action which would not have impacted commuters” planned for February 21 by the RTBU, as part of an ongoing dispute between the union and NSW government over the ‘enterprise agreement’. However, the collapse of negotiations overnight leading to a decision by the NSW government to halt services, has left thousands of commuters and travellers stranded. It is unclear how long the suspension will last, although signs at Sydney Central state that trains will be halted on all lines “until further notice”.

Commuters have been left with almost no alternative options for travel, as rail replacement bus services have not been organised. The impacted lines include the Airport and South Line, Bankstown Line, Blue Mountains Line, Centra Coast and Newcastle Line, Cumberland Line, Eastern Suburbs and Illawarra Line, Hunter Line, Inner West and Leppington Line, North Short Line, Northern Line, Olympic Park, South Coast Line, Southern Highlands Line and Western Line. It is understood that bus, ferry and light rail services will be operating as normal, although increased demand and overcrowding is expected due to the overspill of passengers who would usually be travelling by rail.

Stay up to date with this evolving story – bookmark the Time Out Sydney news hub.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.