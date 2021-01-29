All Sydneysiders can officially travel to Tasmania again from this weekend

The ban on travellers entering Tasmania from certain parts of Greater Sydney will be lifted on Sunday, January 31, the Tasmanian government has announced.



Ten local government areas in NSW, including Blacktown, Burwood, Canada Bay, Canterbury-Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Inner West, Liverpool, Parramatta and Strathfield, had been designated as 'medium risk' by the southerly state – but that's all set to be dialled back on the weekend. When that happens, there will no longer be any restrictions on travel between Tassie and the rest of the country.

The news comes after NSW recorded its twelfth day with no locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. Its a streak that has, over the past week, prompted Queensland and South Australia to announce they will also open their borders to Sydney.