All-you-can-eat yum cha is launching at a CBD rooftop restaurant

By Matty Hirsch Posted: Thursday August 29 2019, 1:10pm

Flat lay of dumplings, duck and other yum cha dishes at Duck and Rice
Photograph: Supplied/Steven Woodburn

We’ve all been there: sad and sorry for ourselves at yum cha on a hungover weekend morning, waving down each and every trolley that rolls by, saying yes to everything we’re offered only to be slapped with a mammoth bill at the end.

Thankfully, the gang at Duck and Rice have given this common conundrum some thought and come up with a solution: all-you-can-eat yum cha. From Saturday, September 7, the mod Cantonese restaurant on Westfield Pitt Street’s rooftop will be offering unlimited yum cha every Saturday and Sunday between 11am and 3pm.

You’ll be restricted to a one-hour seating, but for 60 glorious minutes, you can go all out on the likes of barbecue pork, roast duck, salt-and-pepper chicken ribs, Szechuan cuttlefish, rice, greens, dim sum and dessert for $50. This is about as easy a split bill as you're ever going to get. And if you're in need of a hair-of-the-dog, ten taps, a line-up of “ducked-up” classic cocktails and 13 pages of wines have you covered. 

When things sound too good to be true, they usually are – but not in this case. Get booking, and get eating.

