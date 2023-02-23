Become part of history and snap up tickets to the Matildas' absolutely huge opening match at Stadium Australia

Good news for women's sport and Sydney-based fans! Demand for the first Australian match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 was so high that FIFA decided to move it to Sydney’s largest stadium, Stadium Australia. This move will allow more than 100,000 fans to witness the Matildas’ first hometown World Cup match, as they take on the Girls in Green from Ireland. Additional tickets to this match – 40,000 of them – will be released at midday on Friday, February 24, 2023.

This Australia vs Ireland match will kick off at 8pm on Thursday, 20 July.

“FIFA’s mission is to organise the biggest and best Women’s World Cup in history this year, and fans – those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to stadiums – will be such an integral part of the tournament’s success,” says FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura.

“With this in mind, we have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women’s World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway.”

If you want to see a signature Sam Kerr backflip or a stunning goal off Cortnee Vine’s right boot, make sure you snap up one of the additional single-match passes for Australia against the Republic of Ireland, from FIFA.com/Tickets.

Fans who already purchased tickets to Australia’s inaugural match have been notified by email that the match has been relocated and their tickets will remain valid at Stadium Australia.

As planned, on Friday, March 3, 2023, the second sales phase will conclude, with the last-minute sales phase commencing on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – 100 days before kick off!

See the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Match Schedule here.

Oh, and before you go – if you're interested in getting a women's soccer fix before July, get around the Women's A-League. It's on now, with the final scheduled for April 30, 2023. They're expecting a record crowd in the lead-up to the World Cup, so run like Ellie Carpenter to nab tickets fast.

