Time Out says

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be held in nine host cities and stadiums across Australia and New Zealand

This July and August, the FIFA Women's World Cup will be taking over stadiums across Australia as well as our neighbours across the pond in New Zealand. While many of the details are yet to be announced, we know that Auckland will host the opening match and Sydney will host the final.

The cities and stadiums hosting this year's World Cup are Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, Eden Park in Auckland, Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane, Dunedin Stadium in Dunedin, Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, AAMI Park in Melbourne, Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney and Wellington Stadium in Wellington.

, Football Australia president Chris Nikou is quoted as saying, "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be the biggest sporting event on Australian soil since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games." On the Matildas website , Football Australia president Chris Nikou is quoted as saying, "The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be the biggest sporting event on Australian soil since the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games."

Watch this space for more details.

Keen to watch some sporting action with a frothy in hand? Check out Sydney's best sporting bars.