An urgent health alert has been issued after a worker at Sydney Markets tests positive

NSW Health has issued a public health alert after a worker at Sydney Markets in Flemington tested positive, potentially exposing hundreds of workers to the virus. Close contacts have been identified and advised to self-isolate, however, anyone who attended the market on August 9 between 8am and 4pm should closely monitor their health and seek testing at the first sign of any symptoms. The Sydney Markets, a commercial produce hub in the city’s Inner West, has since undergone a deep clean and has been given the all-clear to reopen.

Authorities are also calling on anyone who attended Woolworths Metro North Strathfield on Saturday, August 8 between 12.50pm and 1.15pm or the DFO Homebush on Saturday, August 8 between 10.45am and noon to seek testing at the onset of even mild symptoms.

These latest warnings have arrived in the wake of the decision by the state's health experts to declare the City of Sydney in its entirety an infection hotspot. While the number of new cases in Sydney has remained relatively low, there is a persistent level of community transmission in the city, which experts believe is being driven by asymptomatic yet infectious people who are yet to be identified.

