Another Potts Point restaurant and one of Kings Cross’ busiest gyms linked to outbreak

More than 40 venues, the majority in Sydney, have now been identified as NSW hotspots

Popular Potts Point Greek restaurant the Apollo has been forced to close to the public for two weeks while it undergoes deep cleaning after a member of staff tested positive. It is the second restaurant in the area – the other being the Thai Rock restaurant on Bayswater Road – to be shut after being linked to an outbreak.

NSW Health has issued an urgent appeal to anyone who visited the Apollo between Thursday, July 23 and Saturday, July 25, to immediately self-isolate for 14 days and seek testing. Anyone affected must continue to self-isolate for the full 14-day period, even if their test result comes back as negative.

Two pubs in Sydney’s southwest have also been added to the list of locations linked to community transmission in the city. Anyone who visited the Mounties club in Mount Pritchard or the bistro of the Prichard’s Hotel between Thursday, July 23 and Saturday, July 25, must also self-isolate for 14-days and seek immediate testing.

NSW Health asking people who live in or have visited the Potts Point area in the past two weeks to get tested if they have any symptoms of #COVID19. More info:https://t.co/JFOPraP0Q2

Testing clinics: https://t.co/ev3j7dFj78 pic.twitter.com/8JFA8nwXdn — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 27, 2020

One of central Sydney’s busiest gyms, Fitness First in Kings Cross, has also been forced to close for deep cleaning after a positive case was linked to someone who attended a group fitness class there on Monday, July 20. All close contacts thought to have been affected have been contacted by the state's health authorities.

To deal with an anticipated increase in test demand in the Kings Cross, Potts Point, Darlinghurst and Surry Hills area, a new testing clinic has now been opened on Crown Street. It will be open 9am - 4pm, seven days a week.

A new clinic has opened in Surry Hills



349 Crown Street

(Entry via main entrance of the Albion Centre)

Surry Hills NSW 2010

Open 7 days 9am – 4pm



No booking or GP referral is required. Children under 5 yrs old should attend the Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick for testing. pic.twitter.com/G7pT76iBmC — NSW Health (@NSWHealth) July 28, 2020

While case numbers in Sydney have not escalated exponentially as they have in Victoria, a persistent level of community transmission, hovering just below 20 cases per day, has impacted businesses across the city for several weeks. Today, 17 more cases, detected between July 26-27, were added to Sydney’s tally of infections. As contact tracers race to cut the chains of transmission and prevent a second wave of infection in NSW, an ever-growing list of venues have been identified as hotspots. More than 40 locations have now been linked to the continued spread of the virus in Sydney.

State premier Gladys Berejiklian said state authorities remained “extremely concerned” about the current situation in NSW, as she called on people across the state to continue following health guidelines and to seek testing at the onset of even mild symptoms.

As the city continues to wrestle with the issue of community transmission, it is more important than ever to follow health guidelines. Here's our easy to follow guide on how to go out safely in Sydney.

Share the story