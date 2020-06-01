ANZ Stadium upgrade cancelled, but Powerhouse move to go ahead

The money intended for the $810 dollar stadium development will be redirected to help create jobs across the state

The NSW government has scrapped plans to refurbish ANZ Stadium and will instead redirect the more than $810 million earmarked for the project to support other job creation and protection actions. It is the most high-profile and costly public works activity to be cancelled in direct response to the economic damage of the shutdown thus far. The overhaul was intended to transform the 85,000-seat cricket oval into a more flexible 70,000-seat multipurpose arena.

The money intended for the stadium will now be siphoned into a new $3 billion Infrastructure and Job Acceleration Fund, formally announced by state premier Gladys Berejiklian on May 31.

Upgrading the ANZ Stadium was a campaign promise that Berejiklian acknowledged had been supported by voters, but the state’s “priorities had now changed” to tackle the substantial public safety and economic challenges that have arisen in recent months. However, Berejiklian said the state would continue to support the relocation of the Powerhouse Museum from its current home in Ultimo in central Sydney to Parramatta. The $1.1 billion project is projected to create more than 1100 construction jobs, as well as stimulating economic growth for the City of Parramatta.

However, some ministers and other prominent political figures have called for the relocation to be abandoned. Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore has suggested that the funds committed to the Powerhouse relocation should instead be used to protect struggling venues such as Carriageworks, a major multi-purpose arts precinct that was forced into voluntary administration in early May due to the financial impact of the shutdown.

