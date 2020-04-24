Arnott's has revealed its top secret Monte Carlo recipe to get us through iso

If you're spending the first half of most of your days panic-baking and the second half scoffing your fresh-out-of-the-oven goodies with reckless abandon – well, firstly, you're not alone, and secondly, we've got just the thing for you.

True blue biccie icon Arnott's is releasing one old-school recipe a week while physical distancing continues. First up? The blessed, crunchy, jammy, cream-stuffed delight that is the Monte Carlo.

Arnott's biscuit maestro Vanessa Horton has tested and adapted this recipe – and the others that will be dropping in coming weeks – for home cooks, so you're in safe hands. And there's such a wholesome reason behind it: “We know how important our biscuits are to Australians, both locally and living abroad, in helping them come together with family and friends and feeling connected."

It's true. Biscuits are the truest form of connection. But this major drop has left us wondering... what will Arnott's bring out next? The Kingston? The Iced Vovo? God forbid, the Lemon Crisp?

Anyway, for now, get your mitts out and preheat those ovens – because here's the recipe below.

Arnott's Monte Carlo

For the biscuit

125 grams butter, softened

125 grams caster sugar

½ teaspoon finely grated lemon rind

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

2 tablespoons golden syrup

1 egg

40 grams desiccated coconut

240 grams plain flour

For the cream

60 grams butter

150g pure icing sugar

2 teaspoons milk

Raspberry jam

Method

Preheat oven to 170°C.

Line a baking sheet with baking paper.

In a medium mixing bowl, place butter, sugar, lemon rind, vanilla and golden syrup. Beat for approximately one minute. Add egg and beat for a further minute. Do not overbeat. Stir in sifted flour and coconut until well combined.

Place half the dough mixture on a piece of baking paper and wrap to form a log. Repeat with remaining dough mixture.

Place in refrigerator for 15 minutes or until slightly firm. Using a serrated knife, cut into 8-millimetre slices. Place on baking sheet and bake for 14 minutes or until golden.

Allow to cool on tray for five minutes then place on a cooling rack to cool.

For the cream filling, place butter, sugar and milk in a medium bowl and beat until light and fluffy.

Sandwich cooled biscuits with jam and cream.



Et voila! You're done.

