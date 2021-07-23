Art Gallery of NSW is now showing its biggest exhibitions online for free

If you’re craving a culture fix while riding out this extended lockdown then rest assured that Art Gallery of NSW has your back. Today they dropped not one, but two digital versions of their biggest blockbuster exhibitions for you to gorge on at home.

You’ll be able to explore the winners and finalists of the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman Prize exhibitions in a swish 360-degree immersive self-guided tour. It’s heaps of fun to explore, with the self-guided tour flagging loads of interesting facts along the way as you click on the works to read their labels.

You’ll also be able to swoon over the lush abstracts of Hilma af Klint: The Secret Paintings in a fun YouTube walk through that shows off the game-changing work of the pioneering Swedish talent whose work lay hidden for far too long but is now brightening our metaphorical and literal winter days. Now that is a ray of sunshine.

