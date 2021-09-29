As cases in Greater Sydney decline, community spread is on the rise in the regions

On September 29, NSW recorded fewer than a thousand new cases for a fourth consecutive day – 863 cases in the 24-hour reporting period between September 27 and 28. Officials have now acknowledged that the worst of the Delta outbreak is now behind NSW. Health minister Brad Hazzard said that the peak – which had originally predicted daily case numbers as high as 2,200 to 2,500 – had not been as severe as anticipated, and premier Gladys Berejiklian said that cases in Greater Sydney had significantly declined in recent days, particularly in the parts of Sydney's west and southwest that were formerly classed as LGAs of concern.

However, cases have now begun climbing in certain areas of regional NSW, including Shellharbour, Illawarra and Byron. The situation in the regions is especially complicated. While there are large swathes of the state outside of Greater Sydney that are currently out of lockdown, where shops, eateries, gyms and other public businesses are permitted to open, this will change on October 11 for anyone that is unvaccinated. From that date, people who have not been jabbed will be put back under the stay-at-home orders that are currently in place in Greater Sydney – they will only be able to access critical retail and unable to attend any other public venue for work or recreation until they are fully vaccinated. Berejiklian warned people in regional NSW: “If you’re not vaccinated, you will go backwards. If you own a business and you’re not vaccinated and your staff are unvaccinated, you won’t be allowed to open.”

The premier said that she was “confident” that 90 per cent of the state's population over the age of 16 would have received their first dose within a week, and the state is currently projected to reach the 70 per cent fully vaccinated threshold by Wednesday, October 6, ahead of the state reopening to fully-vaccinated people on the October 11.

Aged care facilities will also be allowed to welcome back visitors from October 11, the premier announced. A maximum of two fully vaccinated people will be allowed to visit elderly relatives who may be living in residential care homes.