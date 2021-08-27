ATAGI has given 12-15 year olds the green light to be vaccinated

As Australia sets its sight on achieving the key vaccination milestones needed to retire lockdowns, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) has now approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12-15-year-olds. With school-aged kids now given the green light to book vaccination appointments, authorities are now looking at how and when schools will be allowed to welcome back students for classroom learning.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell unveiled the NSW government’s plan to get students back into classrooms by November 8 at the August 27 media briefing. Kindergarten and Year 1 students will be the first to return to on-campus schooling from October 25. From November 1, years two, six and eleven will be returning to face-to-face learning, with the remaining grades to head back to classrooms on November 8. The education minister announced that all teachers and school ground staff must be fully vaccinated by November 8 and mask wearing will be mandatory for all staff and all high school students, with masks strongly encouraged for primary school students.

Notably, HSC exams have been pushed back to November 9, with results expected to be released in mid-January. NSW universities have pledged flexibility in terms of enrolments for students taking their HSC exams, to relieve pressure during an already stressful time for school leavers.

While all of NSW is currently in lockdown, if stay-at-home orders are lifted in an LGA or region before October 25, all students living or learning in that area will return to classrooms.

Have you had your vaccination yet? Here's how you can book your jab in Sydney right now.