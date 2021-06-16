Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Aunty Donna trio against a white background. Zach looks crazily bemused, Broden looks comically serious and Mark looks like he's having the time of his life.
Photograph: Supplied / Century Entertainment

Aunty Donna have announced a new live show and it's coming to Sydney

'The Magical Dead Cat Tour' is Aunty Donna's first live show in three years

By
Nic Dowse
Advertising

The utterly absurd Aunty Donna trio are bringing a new live comedy show to Sydney this spring. The Magical Dead Cat Tour is Aunty Donna's first live show in three years and it's whizzing its way to the Enmore Theatre this October as part of a national tour. 

If you're anything like us, you probably got your most recent fix of Aunty Donna thanks to the group's Netflix series, Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of FunProduced by The Office's Ed Helms, the six-part series shared the group's special brand of wonderfully cooked sketch humour with the wider world, attracting praise from stars like Neil Patrick Harris and RuPaul.

And we mean cooked – speaking on the tour, the trio (comprised of Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane) said, "When the Magical Dead Cat demanded we participate in this incredible tour of Australia, a tour showcasing brand new hilarious comedy and some fan favourite bits from our recent world-shaking Netflix series, we were initially hesitant. It seemed we would provide the bulk of the entertainment whilst the Magical Dead Cat would merely bring some coughed up fur balls!"

You may ask what should you do with that statement. And the answer is to buy a ticket. Aunty Donna's The Magical Dead Cat Tour will show at the Enmore Theatre from October 27 to 28. Tickets go on sale on June 17 via Aunty Donna's website

ICYMI: NSW will soon ban a huge number of single-use plastics.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.