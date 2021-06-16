Aunty Donna have announced a new live show and it's coming to Sydney

The utterly absurd Aunty Donna trio are bringing a new live comedy show to Sydney this spring. The Magical Dead Cat Tour is Aunty Donna's first live show in three years and it's whizzing its way to the Enmore Theatre this October as part of a national tour.

If you're anything like us, you probably got your most recent fix of Aunty Donna thanks to the group's Netflix series, Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun. Produced by The Office's Ed Helms, the six-part series shared the group's special brand of wonderfully cooked sketch humour with the wider world, attracting praise from stars like Neil Patrick Harris and RuPaul.

And we mean cooked – speaking on the tour, the trio (comprised of Mark Samual Bonanno, Broden Kelly and Zachary Ruane) said, "When the Magical Dead Cat demanded we participate in this incredible tour of Australia, a tour showcasing brand new hilarious comedy and some fan favourite bits from our recent world-shaking Netflix series, we were initially hesitant. It seemed we would provide the bulk of the entertainment whilst the Magical Dead Cat would merely bring some coughed up fur balls!"

You may ask what should you do with that statement. And the answer is to buy a ticket. Aunty Donna's The Magical Dead Cat Tour will show at the Enmore Theatre from October 27 to 28. Tickets go on sale on June 17 via Aunty Donna's website.