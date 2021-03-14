Australia may start a quarantine-free 'travel bubble' with Singapore from this July

Since mid-2020, Australia has been courting New Zealand in hope of instituting a 'travel bubble' arrangement which would allow quarantine-free travel between the two countries. While there's been a decent amount of flipping and flopping on the matter, it's yet to materialise.



Now, the federal government is deciding to play the field, flirting with the idea of a travel bubble with Singapore instead. On ABC's Insiders on Sunday, March 14, deputy prime minister Michael McCormack announced a newcomer to the ranks of potential travel destinations for Australians in 2021, stating that Australians might be able to travel to the island country by the middle of the year. Best not to put your eggs in one basket, after all.



The Sydney Morning Herald reports that, if the scheme is implemented, Australians would be allowed to travel to Singapore for "work or leisure", as long as they have been vaccinated. In parallel, only vaccinated Singaporeans would be allowed to enter Australia. Sounds like there are reasons to be hopeful for a 2021 overseas holiday – Qantas has also started selling tickets for October.

In the meantime, the Aussie government is giving you half-price tickets around the country.