Photograph: Unsplash/Luisa Denu

The government is giving you half-price flights so you can holiday all over Australia

Some of the popular tourist destinations in the country are included in the new scheme

By
Divya Venkataraman
Under a new $1.2 billion tourism recovery scheme, the federal government is giving Australians the chance to satiate their travel-hungry selves in 2021. 

An expected total of 800,000 half-price flights are set to go on sale to destinations around Australia, including the  Gold Coast, Cairns, the Whitsundays and Mackay region (including Proserpine and Hamilton Island), the Sunshine Coast, Lasseter and Alice Springs, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie, Broome, Avalon, Merimbula, and Kangaroo Island. Basically, everywhere we've put down on our travel bucket list, then. 

Announced by prime minister Scott Morrison this morning, the scheme is intended to boost the national tourism industry,in the wake of a difficult year, in a bid to soften the impacts of the end of JobKeeper payments in March. The discounts apply to interstate travel only, not within your own state. To book, you'll just need to hop onto Qantas, Jetstar or Virgin's websites, or any other smaller airlines' websites who offer the same routes. The tickets are set to go on sale on April 1 (here's hoping this isn't a very cruel April Fool's joke) and runs until July 31. 

Get packing – and dreaming of sunny Queensland shores. 

