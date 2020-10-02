Australia will open its borders to New Zealand in two weeks

The idea of an enticing 'travel bubble' has been dangled in front of Australians for months. Since April, when New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian PM Scott Morrison first brought up the idea that travellers from both nations would be able to cross international borders without quarantine requirements, would-be holidaymakers have been waiting on the details of the scheme to be ironed out.

Today, the two leaders struck a deal, with the federal government confirming that Australia would open its borders to New Zealand in two weeks. Deputy prime minister Michael McCormack announced that New Zealanders would be able to travel to NSW and the Northern Territory without needing to quarantine for the currently mandatory two-week period from October 16, marking the first stage of the travel arrangement. But don't book your summer getaway just yet – it's understood that Australians will be able to jet-set off to New Zealand at a later stage, but no specific details have been outlined on when that could be.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

