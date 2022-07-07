Thank goodness the pandemic is finally over, right? Not quite. While almost every health protocol put in place to protect the community from the spread of Covid-19 has been lifted, tens of thousands of cases continue to be reported, with daily totals on the rise thanks to two highly contagious subvariants of the Omicron variant, which are becoming dominant across the country.

Australia can be proud that it has one of the most widely vaccinated populations anywhere on the planet, but research has shown that just two doses of a vaccine are ineffective against Omicron, and the immunity gained from a third booster dose of a vaccine wanes after six months.

To protect the most vulnerable people in our community, a fourth dose of a vaccine has been recommended for people aged over 65 since March, but now, to address a spike in cases among younger Australians, the government immunisation advice body ATAGI has approved a fourth jab for anyone aged over 30 in Australia, effective from Monday, July 11. This will grant access to a fourth dose to more than 7.4 million people, although if you've had Covid-19 since receiving your booster (third) shot, you will have to wait until three months after you acquired the infection before getting jab four.

Fourth jabs, like booster doses, are not mandatory.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese is also pushing for greater access to antiviral drugs and similar therapeutics in Australia, to help manage a labour shortage caused by a significant increase in the amount of sick leave being claimed. In addition to an increase in Covid cases, 2022’s flu season is on track to be one of the most serious on record, and cases of ‘super colds’ are also widespread. “I’ve asked [ATAGI] to look at the availability of antivirals,” Albanese told a press briefing. “Because antivirals can have an impact in getting people through Covid issues and symptoms more quickly if they do get Covid.”

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant has also urged the public to reconsider self-imposing certain health measures, such as wearing masks in indoor settings, to protect themselves from a winter surge in cases.

Not got your flu jab yet? Protect yourself, with free vaccinations available until July 17.