A woman receives a vaccine
Shutterstock

Have you had your jab? NSW’s free flu vaccination drive has been extended until July 17

Cases of the flu continue to soar across the country

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon
Australia continues to linger in the limbo between embracing a YOLO post-pandemic lifestyle and the inconvenient but unignorable truth that Covid-19 is still very much among us. However, it’s not just the coronavirus that is taking its toll on Sydneysiders right now. NSW is in the throes of one of the worst flu seasons on record and ‘super colds’ – an unexpected result of all the social distancing Aussies have been doing for the past few years – are also rife. 

In an attempt to curb the soaring cases of flu, the NSW government announced in late May that flu vaccinations would be free for the entire month of June. That offer has now been extended until July 17 in the hopes of encouraging more people to get their jab as cases of the flu remain unusually high. Many Covid PCR testing centres are also now offering flu screenings, so if you're feeling sick but have a negative RAT, you can still get a diagnosis.

You can locate your nearest flu vaccination provider via the NSW Health website.

Feeling crook but got a negative RAT? It might be the 'super cold' that is spreading across Sydney right now.

