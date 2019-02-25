Bands and comedians are uniting for a gig to save Sydney's nightlife

Music acts Josh Pyke, I Know Leopard, Gordi and Kav Temperley, as well as comedians Matt Okine, Mel Buttle, Tom Ballard and Cameron James, are among the performers at a special one-off gig to benefit the campaign to revive the night time economy in Sydney and NSW.

Unite for the Night will take place at the Metro on Thursday March 7, kickstarting the campaign by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) to breathe life back into Sydney and NSW’s nightlife ahead of the NSW State Election. Tickets are $50 plus booking fee and on sale now.

Coming in the wake of a 20,000-strong turnout at the Don't Kill Live Music Rally in Hyde Park, the Unite for the Night campaign and gig aim to create positive change for the night-time economy.

“This is the night fun fights back," says NTIA chair, Mike Rodrigues.

"The state of our night-time economy has rapidly become a topline issue in the NSW election. Sydney and NSW's nightlife is slowly being strangled by endless red tape: 176 venues gone already and hundreds more under pressure.

“It's time for Sydney to wake up. If we don't act now our city will be a cultureless palliative care facility in ten years... I urge government to have a good hard look at the bureaucratic mess on its hands, appoint a night-time minister, and fix it."

Comedian Matt Okine, who will be performing on the night, says: “The night time is the time where ideas come alive and creativity soars. It brings people together for fun and excitement. I want to unite for the night, so we can reclaim our good times.”

ARIA award-winning artist Josh Pyke says, “Live performance is the heart of being a musician in this country. We need places to hone our skills to compete in an international forum, and punters need places to explore the creativity of others as well as their own.”

More acts to be added to the bill will be announced soon. All funds raised at the concert will be used to drive positive change, both pre and post-election.



Full disclosure: Time Out Australia is a proud member of the NTIA. The NTIA's chair, Mike Rodrigues, is TOA managing director.



