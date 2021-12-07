Barangaroo is giving away thousands of dollars in dining vouchers this month

In an effort to get Sydneysiders out and about again, the Street of Barangaroo will be giving away love letters, by way of thousands of dollars worth of drinking and dining vouchers, over the coming weeks. Until Thursday December 23, ten $100 vouchers will be given away each week with 30 chances to win. All you’ve got to do is head to the Streets of Barangaroo Instagram here and tag a mate that you want to dance in the streets with (or have a drink with, whatever works) for one entry, but you should boost your chances by sharing their story to your Instagram, which will cop you a whopping five entries. Winners will be drawn and announced weekly on Insta and notified by DM. To drum up a little hype and to pay respects to the traditional custodians of the land on which we work and live, the Barangaroo team has released a gleeful dancin’ in the streets video.

The campaign celebrates the return of Sydneysiders to the city while paying respects to the First Nations people on whose land we stand, and honours the hardworking hospitality and retail workers who have been doing it very tough this year.

The narrative of the video opens with a traditional smoking ceremony performed by First Nations Songman Matthew Doyle, and the placing of a red arm wrap; a symbolic gesture of respect and reminder to look after country. Doyle also collaborated with producer Jungle Feelings on the original soundtrack, featuring the Eora and Dharawal (southern Sydney) language with a customary song to assist the spirit on its journey.

