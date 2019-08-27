Become Gelatissimo's new taste tester and get paid to eat gelato

Calling all gelato lovers: your dream job is becoming a reality.

Gelatissimo is on the hunt for a taste tester to sample and assess its latest flavours, and what’s more, the lucky person who scoops the role (pun intended) will get paid for their time.

For four hours, the taste tester will be using their discerning palate to judge the next additions to Gelatissimo’s deluxe range – which currently features two limited-edition flavours, Lucious Lemon Merengue and Chunky New York Cheesecake – while earning the princely sum of $500. Applicants will need to be available on September 17 for the intensive tasting session at Gelatissimo’s Sydney office in Rydalmere, and everything from the appearance to the texture and the flavour concepts of the prototype gelatos will be up for debate.

Getting paid to eat dessert may sound like a lot of fun (and obviously, it will be), but for Gelatissimo’s master chefs, honing just the right product is a serious business. The taste tests will take place under strict conditions to ensure a focused response, and the chosen tester will be banned from eating chilli and other spicy foods for 24 hours prior to ensure their taste-buds are in full working order.

The full ad with details on how to apply is currently available on Airtasker.

