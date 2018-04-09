Belle’s Hot Chicken and PappaRich are doing the ultimate fried chicken sandwich

Malaysian hawker food favourite PappaRich is joining forces with Belle's Hot Chicken to create a fried chicken sandwich with a spicy edge. Belle's creator Morgan McGlone has long been a fan of PappaRich, and his fried chicken has been a hit with Sydneysiders since the originally Melbourne-based chook spot came to Sydney back in 2016

The collaborative sandwich takes Belle’s signature fried chicken and stacks it high with a crunchy Malaysian slaw with coconut vinegar and Pappa Mac sauce. This all comes sandwiched between two thick slices of PappaRich’s sweet Hainan bread.

Photograph: Supplied

Time Out tried one and they were a hit so if you're keen on trying one too, head into PappaRich Broadway or Liverpool Street in the CBD and order one up for lunch today. They will be available until June 18, so get them while they're hot.

