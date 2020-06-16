Beloved Randwick cinema the Ritz is reopening with $10 tickets

From July 1, cinephiles can set their laptops aside and once again step into the quiet, reverent ambience of a cinema to see a film like it should be seen: on a huge screen, popcorn in hand, and set to the sound of a stranger's extra loud chewing.



Now, beloved local cinema the Randwick Ritz is sweetening the deal even more by offering patrons $10 tickets for the first week of their reopening, between July 1 to July 7. The cinema is taking the health of its patrons and staff seriously, instituting spaced-out seating between groups of guests, hand sanitiser stations, reduced overall capacity limits, increased cleaning, and staggered session start times to minimise the number of people gathering in the public foyer and at the ticketing counter.



So what's on the line-up? Among the films showing from July 1 will be The Trip to Greece, showcasing the latest shenanigans of Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon, Australian drama Hearts and Bones starring Hugo Weaving, and The Invisible Man, a chilling tale with The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss playing the lead. If you're in the mood for a filmic education, the cinema is also screening several classic films like Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange, Casablanca and Singin' in the Rain. At least you'll be able to tick some more off the IMDb classics list.

Check out showtimes and book online here.

