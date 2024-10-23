With a distinctive Art Deco design that’s been restored to its former glory and an impressive sound system, they’ve puttin’ on the Ritz here since 1937. This family owned six-screen cinema is both a local landmark and an important hub of film culture in Australia. It’s an excellent venue for catching the latest mainstream movie releases and retrospectives, along with off-beat cult classics and arthouse films – and even live performances! Keep an eye out for the odd stand-up comedy showcase, burlesque show, or live music concert happening against the backdrop of rich red velvet curtains in the biggest cinema.

One of only two original Art Deco cinemas remaining in Sydney, the Ritz celebrated its 85th birthday in 2023, and they marked the occasion not only with a program of 85 films (one from every year since it opened), but also with the completion of some exciting renovations. This includes the addition of two brand new auditoriums, and upgraded foyer and bar spaces on the ground floor and the upstairs Balcony Bar, which is perfect for pre- and post-film drinks.

A short walk from Coogee Beach, it’s also well worth a visit to the Northern Beaches for the lush interiors of the Ritz alone, which are dripping with old world charm.

How to get to the Randwick Ritz

The Ritz is a five-minute walk from the High St stop on the L2 Tram line. Bus lines 373, 377X, and 390X also stop nearby. If you’re driving, you can park at the Wilson's car park next door and validate your ticket at the box office for a flat rate of $7.

