Big Mac risotto is a real thing and it's coming to Sydney this September

Sydney's no stranger to odd fusion dishes – the Biscoff and Dalgona coffee-infused 'bobamisu' is one we haven't been able to get out of our minds – but now, Coogee is playing host to a motley dish from across the seas that combines finessed cuisine with a junk food icon.

First made famous in Singapore's Tippling Club, the Big Mac risotto is the brainchild of chef Ryan Clift and his long-time mentee Matt Butcher, head chef at Coogee's four-in-one seaside venue, Estate, who will be recreating it on Australian shores – but only for two months. Topped with pickles, and a square of house-made cheese made from parmesan cheese milk and kappa, the Big Mac risotto plays true to the flavours of its burger muse, albeit in a very different form.



One departure from the original, however, is the price tag. You can try the indulgent creation for $26 at Estate – or stop over for tacos at the venue's walk-ins only cantina (and a spot of karaoke in its hidden den).

