Restaurateurs are pleading with the public to get vaccinated so they can get back to work

In a campaign appropriately named #putajabonthemenu – launching this Friday, August 20 – titans of the Australian hospitality are banding together to urge the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible, so that venues can get back to doing what they do best.

The major names who have all signed on as ambassadors for the Australian hospitality industry include the likes of Matt Moran, Danielle Alvarez, Neil Perry, Maurice Terzini, Anna Ugarte- Carral, Frank Camorra, Victor Liong, Shannon Martinez, Adam d’Sylva, Ross Lusted, Jacqui Challinor, Alex Munoz Labart, Massimo Mele, Nick Holloway and Morgan McGlone.

Tired of watching the hospitality industry suffer from ongoing lockdowns and restrictions with no clear end in sight, Australia’s brightest creative minds have teamed up with hospitality’s best-loved chefs and restaurateurs to plead with people to do the only thing that will save their industry – get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The mission kicks off with an emotive 60-second short film, a high-energy glimpse behind the scenes of a professional kitchen in full flight, as well as the dedicated legends growing, catching and butchering what ends up on our plates. The short also captures the camaraderie that comes from working in such an environment, shoulder-to-shoulder, sleep deprived and deeply passionate about their industry. It also shows the stark quietness of an empty restaurant, cold stoves and chairs upturned. Every week of lockdown costs the hospitality industry $428 million in lost bookings and events in Sydney and Melbourne alone.

The campaign was created at absolutely no cost, with 100 per cent of the creative team and the chef’s time being donated absolutely free. They pulled it together in just three weeks, a reflection of the urgency of the message.

You can watch the short film here.

